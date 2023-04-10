Facing charges of harboring a fugitive, a Tahlequah woman is scheduled to appear in court next month.
Charges were filed in Cherokee County District Court against Debbie Marie Orr, 53, on Jan. 19, 2023.
According to court documents, on Jan. 9, 2023, the defendant was knowingly harboring a person who had been charged and was seeking to avoid arrest for the crime of felony assault and battery and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Orr reportedly assisted the suspect by picking them up from a Muskogee hotel and concealed them.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to the crime during her initial appearance on Feb. 7, 2023, where she received a $10,000 bond.
Orr is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on May 3 with Associate District Judge Joshua C. King presiding. Orr is represented by local attorney Rachel Dallis, while Assistant District Attorney Haley Robinson is representing the state.
