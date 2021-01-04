A local woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Adair County on Dec. 31.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Roberta L. Studie-Maize, 41, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on State Highway 51.
Studie-Maize went left of center for an unknown reason and struck a 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 PK driven by Hershel Vann, 40.
Vann was treated at the scene for arm and external trunk injuries and released. Studie-Maize was transported by Pafford EMS to Northeastern Health System and pronounced dead due to head, arm, leg, internal and external trunk injuries.
According to the report, the weather was rainy and the roadways were wet at the time of the crash. It’s unclear if seatbelts were in use in both vehicles.
The cause of the crash and the condition of Studie-Maize are under investigation. It had been reported that Studie-Maize was pregnant.
