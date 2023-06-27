A Tahlequah woman is suing Newk’s Eatery and Cherokee Nation Property Management for negligence after she fell while attempting to enter the store.
Marlene King filed the civil suit in Cherokee County District Court on May 30, 2023, two years after the alleged incident occurred.
According to the petition, King, who was 64 years old at the time, she claimed to be an “invitee” of the business, and while trying to enter the store, she fell to the ground.
While the petition doesn’t provide information on what the plaintiff fell over or how she fell, it states the fall was “a result of defendant’s lack of due care to keep the premises in a reasonably safe condition.”
King is seeking relief in the amount of $75,000, claiming her injuries “prevented her from transacting her business, forced her to incur costs to attempt to effect a cure to her injuries, and significantly adversely affected her day-to-day life and activities.”
The plaintiff is represented by Tahlequah attorney Ryan Langston.
