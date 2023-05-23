Officers with the Tahlequah Police Department arrested a Tahlequah woman after she reportedly took a baseball bat to someone’s vehicle, and threatened to assault a police officer and burn his home down.
Authorities responded to the destruction of property report at an Earl Street residence where the homeowner said Kyra Smallen, 33, first refused to leave his home after he found her asleep in his bed. He again told the suspect to leave and she stomped out of the residence, grabbing a baseball bat on her way out, according to reports.
The homeowner told authorities Smallen then walked to his 2008 Chevy Trailblazer, and with the baseball bat, busted out the glass on the two passenger windows and the front and back windshields.
Smallen was detained in the area and brought back to the residence where she allegedly admitted to the destruction of property because the homeowner helps everyone and would not help her.
While being transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, police reported that Smallen said she would find someone in the jail that was getting out, and have them assault the homeowner. When asked if she was making threats, she reportedly told authorities the homeowner deserved it.
Authorities informed the suspect was to be charged with terroristic threats, to which she responded that she didn’t care, that she would find someone to assault the officer, and that she was going to burn the officer’s house down.
Smallen was booked on tribal charges of destruction of property and terroristic threats.
