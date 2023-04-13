Tahlequah Writers will meet Saturday, April 15, from 2-4 p.m. in the Rawls Room at the Tahlequah Public Library.
Casey and Amy Cown and George Clay Mitchell will be discussing the recent restructuring at Oghma Creative Media, a publishing company based in Arkansas.
Everyone is welcome to come listen, ask questions, share a work in progress, or bring a friend. For further information or to join the email list, visit the Tahlequah Writers’ Facebook page or email Kris Cooper at cooperk@gmail.com.
