The Tahlequah Writers will meet Saturday, Feb. 18 from 2-4 p.m. in the Rawls Room at the Tahlequah Public Library. Those participating are free to bring a work-in-progress to share or a friend. For more information, follow the group's Facebook page called "Tahlequah Writers."
Tahlequah Writers to meet at library
