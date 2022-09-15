Sun and clouds mixed. High 88F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 15, 2022 @ 3:23 am
Tahlequah Writers will meet Saturday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. in the Rawls Room at the Tahlequah Public Library.
Attendees should feel free to bring a friend or a work in progress to share. The group's Facebook page is Tahlequah Writers.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.