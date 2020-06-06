TAHLEQUAH'S BACK: City officials, community members gather to formally reopen the community

City officials, community members, and business owners gathered Friday morning for Tahlequah's official "reopening" as the COVID-19 pandemic is deemed to be leveling out.
The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Ambassadors, staff, Tahlequah Main Street Association, State State Rep. Matt Meredith, business owners and leaders, plus city and county officials, joined mayor Sue Catron in front of the Tahlequah sign to celebrate the news.
"We're here today to reopen Tahlequah for business. The Economic Recovery Task Force, Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, every business owner who is here, and all of the people who love the businesses of our community -- thank you for being here to support the reopening of Tahlequah," Catron said before the ribbon-cutting for the "Tahlequah is Open for Business banner.
"Through the work of the Tahlequah Economic Recovery Task Force in partnership with the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and Tahlequah Main street, Mayor Catron has taken action and laid out guidelines to help restore consumer confidence, allow local business to operate and reopen safely and promote the importance of shopping and buying local to strengthen the local economy," said Kelley Robertson, TACC finance and operations manager.
Catron said the numbers of COVID-19 cases have smoothed out more quickly than she anticipated, and Phase 3 came earlier than she expected.
"We're here for business; we want people to come to Tahlequah, to Cherokee County, and we're here to welcome them," said Catron.
During an April 27 emergency Tahlequah City Council meeting, Catron said if there was no evidence of a rebound in numbers that threatened to overwhelm hospitals, Phase 3 was slated to begin June 5.
Catron said the Crisis Task Force is functioning in "monitor mode" now that businesses have reopened, and other activities are underway.
"Instead, we will be relying upon our members representing Northeastern Health System, Cherokee Nation Health System and the Health Department to watch day-to-day changes in activity," said Catron.
"If they should see anything of concern developing, they will notify the task force. Otherwise, the task force will meet twice per month to review our local status."
