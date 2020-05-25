Tahlequah's bars and taverns have been allowed to reopen after a couple of months, and customers are lifting their glasses to what they hope will be a pandemic on the downswing.
Although the bars are only open at 50 percent capacity for now, Ned’s saw a decent turnout its first night back in action Friday.
“It was a great night actually, considering we were at 50 percent capacity,” said Steve Kirkpatrick, co-owner. “I was pleasantly surprised. I didn’t anticipate that, but it was great.”
The COVID-19 outbreak has put a damper on many businesses in town. With many shuttered, employees have had to search for other means of income or try to get by with what they had. Kirkpatrick said it was very important that they were allowed to reopen.
“I’ve been anxiously awaiting it for a lot longer than I really wanted to,” he said. “It’s great to be open again. I hope it will keep up and hopefully we can eventually ease some of the restrictions, but we’re doing our best to be diligent with the CDC guidelines. The main thing is just to keep everybody safe.”
The bar has tried to put some safety precautions in place, including sanitation dispensers at both bathrooms. The staff has placed tape on the floor to mark areas where people can line up at the bar to get their drink, while maintaining a safe distance from others. They are also sanitizing tables and chairs as customers leave.
Unless the city sees a surge in COVID-19 cases, bars are expected to lift restrictions June 5. Until then, Ned’s patrons shouldn’t expect any karaoke nights or live music.
“Until that date arrives, we’re going to have to stick with 50 percent capacity,” said Kirkpatrick. “It will probably be a little bit after that, when we get back to full capacity, that we’ll start getting back into the music and karaoke.”
Down at Dewain’s Place, the staff has also placed tape on the ground to denote where people can stand to place their orders if they don’t feel comfortable getting too close to others. It allows people to stand 6 feet away from one another, and the chairs normally placed at the bar have been removed to avoid congestion. Employees have also left out hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes to clean pool cues and darts.
Given that the bar has to stay at 50 percent capacity, Manger Kyle Hancock said it was likely to reach that limit its first weekend back.
“I know a lot of people are still nervous about coming out, but we are a luxury business,” he said. “If you don’t feel safe, then this isn’t the place for you.”
The stage at Dewain’s was occupied by a trio of musicians Friday, including Michael Rappe, Jon Vanderveer, and Jason Hiner. Doc Fell was also scheduled to perform this weekend. Hancock said the time off gave him and the staff an opportunity to spruce up the joint, but they are excited to return to work.
“For our employees, a lot of them didn’t file for unemployment, so they’ve been without income for two months,” he said. “We do this business because we like being around people and we like serving people. It’s just fun being back out. It gave us some time to make changes to our menu and we completely remodeled our bathrooms.”
Kroner & Baer Pub has started slinging beer again, too. There is limited seating inside the pub, so patrons are encouraged to use the outdoor spaces when weather permits. Kroner & Baer also has a new family friendly outdoor area, where its Hangry Baer Kitchen is.
