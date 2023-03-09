Data from the Oklahoma Tax Commission show Cherokee County sales tax collections from March rose over $50,000 from this time last year, but Hulbert's figures dropped.
March distribution represents January business, with monies accounting for sales from Jan. 16 and estimated from Feb. 1-15.
Cherokee County collections hit $667,054.38, compared to $616,953.27 last year.
In March, Tahlequah collected $960,220.11, up $89,585.53 from March 2022's figure of $870,634.58.
Hulbert's March '23 collections fell $3,024.80 from $17,732.33 in March 2022.
Data indicate that $179,233,891 to cities reflected an increase from the $163,285,502 in March last year.
The use tax was $27,936,312. Counties shared a $30,718,552 disbursement, and $5,456,196 in use tax.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.