TahlEquality planning virtual events around pandemic

Although plans for an annual event in Tahlequah have been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it won't stop members of TahlEquality and the local LGBTQ community from spotlighting their quest for civil rights.
June is Pride Month, but the local chapter of Oklahomans for Equality has had to push its annual Pride event to Sept. 26.
"We came up with the decision to postpone it, just because at this point in time, trying to do an event when all the pandemic had hit - it made it hard for fundraising to get done," said Jeromy Klinger, TahlEquality president. "We weren't certain what sort of precautions we would have to have in place at an event, and whether we'd be able to get those done in time."
While he admitted "it hurts" not to have a Pride event in June, Klinger said the group plans to celebrate throughout the month with various online events, such as livestream videos on its Facebook page. Members are working on a plan to roll out a virtual Pride affair.
In the meantime, TahlEquality is searching for two new board members. Applications are available on the Oklahomans for Equality Chapter: TahlEquality Facebook page. Klinger said the organization is taking as many applications as they can get, which the board will review together.
"We meet monthly to go over missions of TahlEquality, what we're looking to do for the community, and planning out our events like Pride and anything else we can come up with," he said. "We do plan on trying to incorporate more events throughout the year going forward and trying to offer more services to the LGTBQ community, such as support groups and whatnot."
Despite the fact there will be no in-person Pride event this month, Klinger said it doesn't mean people cannot still celebrate and take pride in who they are. TahlEquality is quick to respond to those who have questions or are struggling with issues in their lives. Klinger said he's lived in several places across Oklahoma, "and nowhere is like Tahlequah."
"Tahlequah, I feel, has always been very friendly toward the LGBTQ community and we've never once had a protester at a TahlEquality event," he said. "We've had a few nasty letters written in the paper about us and things like that, but that's to be expected."
In a Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook Saturday Forum, readers were asked if they plan on participating in any Pride events, what the community can do to foster more understanding of the LGBTQ community, and what concerns people have. The question sparked several contentious conversations involving religion and homosexuality.
One respondent, Renee Bryan, made multiple comments related to the Bible and morality of the LGBTQ community, including this comment: "God made Adam and Eve not Adam and Steve."
Kayla Parker replied: "To create life… Then God made everyone who they are to love who they love."
Gage Estes said he would like to see more interactions between religious communities and the LGBTQ community.
"Hatred stems from fear, and fear from ignorance," said Estes. "If I can prove to some confused people that their neighbors aren't trying to invade their way of life, but exist alongside it, then it will make all the difference."
Ashley Baab said she wanted to thank those "who don't necessarily agree with homosexuality, but don't feel the need to broadcast" their belief onto others.
"I know you're out there and I appreciate you," she said.
Chelsey Collins doesn't sound like she is letting the cancellation of the Pride event ruin her spirit.
"My plan is to be as open and PROUD as I can be as a member of the community," she said. "I ask that allies are loud in their support. The Tahlequah LGBT+ community is strong and beautiful and it makes me so happy."
While the Saturday Forum appeared to have both supporters and opponents of the LGBTQ community, an informal and anonymous online poll on the Tahlequah Daily Press website indicated many do oppose the community's events. Readers were asked if they plan to attend any Pride events, or show their support somehow to the LGBTQ community. Out of 73 respondents, 39 answered, "Definitely not." Twenty-one people said, "Yes, absolutely." Seven readers answered, "Probably not." Four respondents said, "Probably." Two people were uncertain.
