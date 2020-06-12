The Oklahomans for Equality Chapter TahlEquality is hosting Pride events on Facebook, www.facebook.com/tahlequalitylgbt.
Monday, June 12, is Welcome with Carden Crow, TahlEquality Advisory Board chair, at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, is Family Friendly Pride: Storytime with Shronn. She will be reading "It Feels Good to be Yourself" by Theresa Thorn at 8 p.m. Vinyl Set with Steve: LGBTQ Music History begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 19. Saturday, June 20, will have a Virtual Happy Hour at 7 p.m., and at 8 p.m, a movie night from home with a live Twitter discussion. The TahlEquality Virtual Drag Show begins at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 21.
Oklahomans for Equality Chapter TahlEquality will hold a in-person event on Sept. 26. For information about the nonprofit group, email tahlequality.okeq@gmail.com.
