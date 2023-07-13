While the summer season is about to reach its apex, residents and visitors can still enjoy the area’s aquatic facilities for the next few months.
For now, Tahlequatics is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 8:30 p.m. Brian Speake, superintendent of city Parks and Recreation, said foot traffic at the Tahlequatics swim complex appears to be the same as it was last year.
“We switch to weekends only starting Aug. 5 through Labor Day weekend. When we switch to weekends only in August, hours will be noon-7 p.m.,” he said.
Tahlequatics is closed Mondays and Tuesdays for cleaning and private parties. For kids who needed swimming lessons to help them brave the facility’s waters, waterslides and diving boards, Tahlequatics offered three sessions taught by certified lifeguards this summer. Speake said swimming lessons ended this week.
In spite of lifeguard shortages around the area, Tiffany Sien of Parks and Recreation said Tahlequatics remains fully staffed at this time.
“We began ouar hiring process very early this year to ensure we had adequate staffing for the season,” said Sien.
Although operating hours at Tahlequatics will be reduced, over on Water and Downing, Speake said the city’s splash pad hours will stay the same.
Lauren Redden brought her two sons, Brady and Benjamin, to the splash pad Tuesday afternoon, as they often do to beat the summer heat.
“We can stay there a long time because of the water, and I like that it’s very visible and completely gated in for safety reasons,” said Redden.
The splash pad’s water features are user-activated, which reduces water consumption and lets kids turn on nozzles as they please.
In Hulbert, the town’s splash pad is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., typically operating from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
A spokesperson for the Town of Hulbert said the splash pad is sometimes kept open past Labor day until temperatures start to cool, but there is no certainty on that.
