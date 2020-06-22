Tahlequatics staff ready to return to work

After a brief scare at the Tahlequatics water park last week, the staff have been cleared to return to work - and they're ready.
Following a positive COVID-19 test from one of the lifeguards last week, the pool shut down for several days to allow for the testing of all other employees and to ensure the case had not spread. Once the results came back, employees were informed they could return to work on Wednesday, June 24.
Ivee Baker, Tahlequatics employee, believes the sanitation that takes place is one of the reasons why the virus did not spread through the facility.
"The employee who got sick contacted it from an outside source," said Baker. "It was not from inside the facilities. We check everyone's temperatures before they enter the facility and sanitize in between every group. The sanitation process is sending everyone out of the facility and disinfecting every surface."
Regardless of this, Baker understands if people are uneasy to return for a little while. She would also like to remind them that being outside is considered safe by many health professionals.
"If you're scared to come back, wait a while and see how things go," said Baker. "Maintain social distancing like you would everywhere else. Additionally, being outside is the best place to be, and chlorine supposedly kills the germs."
Members of the staff took charge immediately upon realizing that one of their co-workers was sick. Dalton Autry, Tahlequatics lifeguard, did his best to ensure the safety of his fellow staff members and pool patrons.
"While I wasn't there when we found out the lifeguard was sick, I still tried to help," said Autry. "I sanitized the entire lifeguarding break room and the rest of our staff rooms as soon as I could."
The sanitation standards and swim sessions will remain the same following the closure.
You're invited
The pool remains closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The times for Wednesday-Saturday are: 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; 1-2:45 p.m.; 3-4:45 p.m.; and 5-6:45 p.m. The hours are slightly different on Sundays, as there is no 5-6:45 p.m. time slot. The limit for swimmers in the facilities will continue to rise throughout the summer, already increasing from 85 to 100. For more information or to reserve a time slot, call Tahlequatics at 918-456-0651, extension number 1601.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.