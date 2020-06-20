Tahlequatics has been scheduled to reopen Wednesday, and all employees have been cleared to return to work.
The city of Tahlequah is working to ensure the safety of the employees and the public, and will continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
To comply with social distancing guidelines recommended by the CDC, reservations are still required for public swim this season.
The pool will be open for public swim Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. The time slots available to reserve are 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; 1-2:45 p.m.; 3-4:45 p.m.; and 5-6:45 p.m. The pool will be open on Sundays, 11 a.m.-4:45 p.m. The time slots available to reserve are 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; 1-2:45 p.m.; and 3-4:45 p.m.
The 15 minutes between each reservation slot is to ensure that cleaning and disinfecting can be done.
Admission will be $3 per person for each 1 hour and 45 minutes reservation slot. General admission is still free for children three years old or younger.
More than one reservation per day can still be made, but patrons will have to exit the facility to allow for the 15 minutes of cleaning.
Reservations can be made by calling Tahlequatics at 918-456-0651 ext. 1601.
