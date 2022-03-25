The John Vaughan Library at Northeastern State University and the Arts Council of Tahlequah are partnering to host the Tahlequonia Art Show and Sale 2022.
Tahlequonia art will be exhibited on the second floor landing Friday, April 15, through Sunday, May 15.
All types of art will be welcome, from photography and paintings, to pottery, jewelry, baskets and other. Smaller pieces will be displayed in a cabinet. Artists can bring their art, between Tuesday, April 12, and Thursday, April 14 to the library and pick up any pieces that do not sell on Monday, April 16.
Tahlequonia, a long-time tradition for local artists, was started decades ago by Terra Coons Frederick, and ACT is continuing to showcase the variety and talent here.
Artists can bring up to three small or one large piece, which should be ready to hang or display, and priced. There is no cost to exhibit and sales will be direct to the artist.
Contact Brenda Bradford at the library or Renee Fite at reneefite777@gmail.com.
