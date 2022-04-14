HULBERT - The Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative Northeast Center of Healthy Aging will be providing the Tai Chi for Better Balance Program.
The classes will be held Mondays and Wednesday at 10 a.m., April 18-May 25, at the Hulbert Community Library, at 210 S. Broadway St. in Hulbert.
Tai Chi for Better Balance is designed to fit the interest and needs of older adults who want to maintain their quality of life and help alleviate pain and increase their balance. The movements of Tai Chi help seniors reduce stress, increase balance and flexibility. Participants learn relaxation to improve their overall mind, body and spirit through a series of slow continuous movements. Tai Chi for Better Balance is for people at all levels of mobility and can be done while sitting.
Instructors are provided by OHAI, a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Section of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. OHAI serves all individuals who are eligible for its programs without regard to race, national origin, ancestry, color, religion, sex, age or disability. The Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative is a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Section of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center and is supported in part by a grant from the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation.
This class is made possible through a grant from the Rural Health Projects Health Promotion grant from the EODD Area Agency on Aging, funded by the Older Americans Act and the State of Oklahoma. Services provided by the Older Americans Act of 1965 have no set fees or charges, but all donations are accepted to defray the cost of services.
To receive additional information or for reservation in the classes, call Jenna Chavez at OHAI's Northeast Center of Healthy Aging toll at 918-660-3172 or reserve a spot by emailing OHAI@ouhsc.edu.
