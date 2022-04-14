Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware Counties. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is possible. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational floating along the Illinois River ceases due to strong turbulence. At 12.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Fidler's Bend to near Hanging Rock. Road access near the river to residential homes southeast of Chewey Bridge may be compromised. Water begins to impact 630 Road east of the Cherokee/Adair County line. Floating the river is too hazardous due to strong turbulence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 10.8 feet. - Forecast...The river crested last night at around 11.8 feet and is falling. The river will likely drop below action stage later today. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&