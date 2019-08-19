Tai Chi for Better Balance will be held regularly at two area locations, and all classes are free for seniors.
Part of the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative, Tai Chi for Better Balance is set for Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 3, at 10 a.m., in The Venue at Taylor's Ferry, 33914 S. Highway 51 in Wagoner; and Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, Sept. 24-Nov. 14, at 9:30 a.m. in the Hulbert Senior Community Center, 401 E. Main St.
The movements of the Chinese martial art tai chi can help seniors reduce the risk of falling, increase balance, and increase flexibility. The classes teach participants ways to improve overall mind, body, and spirit through a series of slow continuous movements. Tai chi is designed for people at all levels of health.
Attendees are welcome to take notes. Pamphlets and fliers for information covered in classes will be provided. Pre-registration is required. Walk-in guests will be accepted as space allows. To register, contact Sharon Elder, Northeast Center of Healthy Aging education specialist, at 888-616-8161 or sharon-elder@ouhsc.edu.
