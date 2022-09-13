COOKSON - The Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency of Aging and the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative Northeast Center of Healthy Aging will be providing the Tai Chi for Better Balance Program.
The classes will be Mondays and Wednesdays at 12:45 p.m., Oct. 10-Nov. 16 at the Cookson Hill Senior Citizen Center at 32035 OK-82.
Tai Chi for Better Balance is designed to fit the interest and needs of older adults who want to maintain their quality of life and alleviate pain and increase balance. Movements of Tai Chi help seniors reduce stress and increase balance and flexibility. Participants learn relaxation to improve overall mind, body, and spirit through slow, continuous movements. Tai Chi for Better Balance is for people at all levels of mobility and can be done while sitting.
Instructors are provided by OHAI, which is a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Section of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. OHAI serves all who are eligible for its programs.
The Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative is a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Section of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center and is supported in part by a grant from the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation.
This class is possible through a grant from Rural Health Projects Health Promotion from EODD Area Agency on Aging, funded by the Older Americans Act, and State of Oklahoma. Services provided by the Older Americans Act of 1965 have no set fees or charges but donations are accepted. For information or reservations, call Jenna Chavez at 918-660-3172 email OHAI@ouhsc.edu.
