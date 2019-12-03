The Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging, SAC Nutrition Services, and The Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative Northeast Center of Healthy Aging will be providing the Tai Chi for Better Balance Program in two locations beginning in January.
Tahlequah classes will be at noon Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 22-April 13, in the Tahlequah Senior Nutrition Center, 230 E. First St. Cookson classes will be at 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 14-April 2, at Cookson Hills Senior Nutrition Center, behind Cookson Mission at 32035 State Highway 82.
Tai Chi for Better Balance is designed to fit the interest and needs of older adults who want to maintain their quality of life, help alleviate pain and increase their balance. The movements of tai chi help seniors reduce stress, increase balance, and flexibility. Participants learn relaxation to improve their overall mind, body, and spirit through a series of slow continuous movements. Tai Chi for Better Balance is for people at all levels of mobility and can be done while sitting.
Instructors are provided by OHAI, a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Department of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. OHAI serves all individuals who are eligible for its programs without regard to race, national origin, ancestry, color, religion, sex, age, or disability. To receive additional information or for reservation in the classes, call Sharon Elder at OHAI's Northeast Center of Healthy Aging, 888-616-8161.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.