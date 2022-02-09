Near the small town of Braggs, Greenleaf State Park has trails for both experienced hikers and those needing a smoother path, with scenic views of the fishing lake near the park and the rocky hillside that surrounds the area.
The Greenleaf Lake Hiking Trail is 18 miles long, taking explorers through wooded terrain, fields of tall grass, through streams, and across the 930-acre lake. Within the first three miles, the trail features a swinging bridge that connects the park to Camp Gruber, an Oklahoma Army National Guard training facility.
The trek has become popular among backpackers looking to spend a night in nature.
“After the swinging bridge, there’s a campground on the other side called Mary’s Cove,” said Kristen Perry, recreational coordinator. “It’s six miles in. A lot of people hike over there, camp overnight and then come back the same way the next day. They usually do 12 miles.”
Those who take the Greenleaf Lake Hiking Trail should follow the blue markers along the route. Hikers will traverse the dirt path, filled with rocks and tree roots to bounce off of, with the lake on one side and rocky hills on the other.
The trail is considered moderately difficult. Visitors have to climb up and down a few modest inclines, cross the bridge on State Highway 10, and step across a small creek before they reach the swinging bridge.
“It is quite a ways to get to the bridge,” Perry said. “It takes me about three hours without stopping and knowing exactly where I’m going. That tells you how extensive it is. It’s not a super-easy trail. It’s pretty rocky and up and down, but it’s beautiful.”
For many visitors, the journey is worth it. Hikers get to see the sandstone ledges along the hillside as they enter the trail head. The ledges are a result of massive numbers of small animals dying and drifting to the bottom of the sea that once covered the area, and over the years, the earth’s pressure pushed up the surface to form dry land. This left layers of sandstone and shale over the limestone, and when the Ozark Highlands were formed after years of erosion, it left the outcropping of sandstone at the park exposed.
Then there is the wildlife guests may spot while hiking.
“We see snakes, raccoons, armadillos, and lots of squirrels. We had a cow elk out here for a couple of years. She has wondered back over to Camp Gruber and I haven’t seen her in several months, but a lot of visitors got to see her really up close. Then you’ll see lots of deer and just common animals like that around here.”
For those looking for a more relaxing walk, the Family Fun Trail is 1.5 miles, taking guests on a loop around the park office. Along the path is the foundation of the warehouse used by the Work Progress Administration and Civilian Conservation Corps, which built the stone structures around the property in the 1930s.
“There are the foundation remains, the old loading dock that they used, and there’s even a pit toilet along that trail,” Perry said. “Then it goes back around the kids’ pond and onto the Arkansas overlook. It’s perfect for wheelchairs and strollers.”
Pets are allowed the Greenleaf trails, as long as they are on a leash. Bicycles are available for rent, and in the spring, the staff hopes to have a guided backpacking clinic.
“So people can actually sign up and I will go with them,” Perry said. “It’s kind of for new backpackers – that way you have a little more confidence and kind of learn a little more before you just set out by yourself.”
Greenleaf State Park is located at 12022 Greenleaf Rd., in Braggs. For more information, call 918-487-5196.
