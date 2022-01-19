Some people are drawn to the outdoors, blazing trails for the rest of the world to follow in their footsteps. And while the comfort of home has never been so plush, the earth’s scenic landscape is attracting more and more nature buffs to get outside and experience the countryside around them.
Cherokee County and the surrounding area are home to a number of sites for exploring the outdoors and getting some exercise, whether for hiking, or biking, or both.
A nearby trail that’s been turning heads lies along the Arkansas River in Fort Gibson, where community members have pitched in to create a winding, scenic route – good for anyone who enjoys a moderate hike or in need of an adrenaline boost. The Jean-Pierre Chouteau Nature Trail, starting out of Clinkenbeard Park, is a 1-1/2-mile trail that was once a heavily trafficked area.
“People don’t realize it was a very active place in the 1800s, because that was the center of trading and everything in Indian Territory for several years. Osage Indians were always camped along that side of the river,” said Steven Hill, a volunteer who has helped build and maintain the trail.
The trail sits on property owned by the Army Corps of Engineers, which once had a route from there all the way to Catoosa. It was eventually abandoned, with little evidence a trail had existed there. But a group of community members took the initiative to rebuild the path, and it’s now attracting people from all over.
“Over time, more people have gotten involved in helping with it and improvements just keep getting made," Hill said. “The more people that use it, the better off it is, because it helps keep the dirt packed down and doesn’t allow the weeds to start growing up in it. So the more use it gets, the easier the maintenance is.”
Shortly after embarking along the Chouteau trail, visitors will notice a sign leading to the Sidewinder Trail. There, bikers will find a number of obstacles to roll over or use to catch some air. It’s become a popular spot for both beginners and mountain bike enthusiasts.
“We’re not Bentonville, but we’ve got something and a place to go play,” Hill said. “On most Sunday afternoons, when the weather is nice, there will be a lot of people out there. There will be probably 20 or 30 bikers and more hikers than that.”
The trail includes markers every quarter mile. Guests will walk or ride along the dirt path, through trees with dangling vines and river cane growing along the bank. There are several areas to take in the view of the Arkansas River, and a bench was built to give hikers a rest along the way. Eventually, hikers will come to the long hanging bridge that crosses the Dry Branch Creek. The trail is out and back, with a short loop at the end, so those who take the whole trip will wind up traveling about three miles.
But the Chouteau features a number of side trails, making it easy for bikers to do laps and spend all day there.
Greenwood Elementary School Principal Alicia Rogers and local Ruby Austin recently brought their bikes to the trail.
“We come out here all the time,” Austin said. “There’s always people here and I feel safe taking my kids out here.”
There’s been some discussion about extending the trail, but it would require permission from area landowners. For now, though, it could make for a good family outing and give residents a chance to explore what all the area has to offer.
