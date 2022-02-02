Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of snow expected overnight. Some icing possible. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of snow expected overnight. Some icing possible. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow and ice expected.