Within the 17,000-acre landscape of conservation land maintained by the J.T. Nickel Family Nature and Wildlife Preserve, the staff has carved out a slice of the property so guests can take in the scenic terrain and enjoy some of the state's most pristine country.
The Nickel Preserve, owned by The Nature Conservancy, includes a diverse array of plant and animal life, and hikers can experience it through one of the three trails that combine for about 3.5 miles of hiking.
"There are 14 preserves in the state, and the majority of our preserves are off limits to public access," said Jeremy Tubbs, Preserve director. "It's something we're glad to offer - that people can come out and enjoy nature in a remote location."
The trailheads for the Savanna Trail and Pine Ridge Trail are both near the Preserve's headquarters, on East 685 Road. The two trails form a loop, allowing visitors to traverse about three miles of terrain and circle back to where they started. Whichever side hikers decide to start on, they'll face an uphill ascent. The Savanna Trail takes visitors though a mosaic of open woodland, along a grassy slope, and down through a narrow wooded drainage area before emerging in a field. There, they can cross the road and start on the Pine Ridge Trail or return to the headquarters.
The Pine Ridge path follows a ridge line of pine woods and oak-hickory trees. Those who visit might notice a char on the bottom of the trees, as the Preserve staff frequently uses prescribed fires to take care of the land.
"Prescribed fire is our No. 1 management tool at the Nickel Preserve," Tubbs said. "Fire has been part of the Ozark ecosystems for thousands of years, and it's a very important process that helps shape the ecosystem of the Ozarks."
Self-guided brochures are kept at the trailhead signs, allowing hikers to learn about the different species that inhabit the area.
The Wetland Trail begins on the county road that runs through the preserve. The half-mile trail goes through a tall grass prairie and wetland shrubs, circling a pond where visitors are likely to see waterfowl and other creatures. Humans are merely guests at the Preserve, as the land is meant to help sustain more than 500 species of plants and abundant wildlife that call the area home.
Tubbs said hikers will sometimes see members of the elk herd - reintroduced to the property in 2005 - that roam the Preserve. There are also black bears, although guests have not reported seeing any recently.
"We do get a lot of people that come out just to do birding or to look at butterflies," he said. "Just in general, you can see any kind of Oklahoma species that you can think of in the area of those trails. My favorite time to hike those trails are in the spring and in the fall, when we get those nice fall colors."
With the Illinois River close by, the Preserve frequently has floaters stop by during the summer. When it gets warm outside, guests should be aware of the potential for ticks and creatures like rattlesnakes.
"During the summer, we do have a pretty high infestation of ticks, as you can imagine," Tubbs said. "There's quite of bit them in the Ozarks, so be sure to bring insect repellant. You are out in nature, so you're at the mercy of whatever nature has at that time."
The trails are well-maintained, as Nature Conservancy staff uses a tractor and brush hog to keep the primitive paths from becoming overgrown. Pets are not allowed on the trails - the Preserve doesn't want animals getting loose from their owners or disrupting the wildlife. It's also important that visitors stay on the trails and not venture out into the surrounding area, and trails are for foot access only.
Tubbs asks that hikers refrain from smoking, lighting fires or littering. Visitors can also help the staff maintain the trails to ensure they remain open to the public.
"If you take it in, pack it back out with you," he said. "If you see something that someone's left behind, help us keep it clean. It helps us out when other people can help pick up trash in those areas."
