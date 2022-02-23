For decades, visitors have flocked to a patch of land off of Fort Gibson Lake, bringing their families to enjoy a picnic, towing boats for a day on the water, or hauling in camping gear for a night with nature.
Sequoyah State Park remains a hub of activity to this day, offering to those who appreciate Oklahoma's outdoors a chance to walk among its tall pine, hickory and oak trees.
Sequoyah has many features and recreational opportunities, but its trail system continues to pull in hikers looking for a comfortable excursion. There are nine trails, making for around 12 miles overall. Guests don't need mountaineering experience, as the paths spread throughout the park are good for almost everyone.
"We have one that's ADA-compliant that's a quarter of a mile," said Sierra Coon, park naturalist. "We've got paved trails, looped trails, and linear trails that link from one part of the park to another. You can easily connect to any of the trails and take away or add as much walking as you'd like."
While most of paths are easy to traverse, a more strenuous connection could be found by taking the Three Forks Trail before joining the Fossil Trail. Combined, the two trails make for a rocky hike that requires proper footwear.
"You definitely need to be aware of where you're stepping, but these are fun trails for people who are somewhat new and are trying to increase their experience level," Coon said. "They're not really hard, but they are not for everyone."
The Sequoyah Pave Trail has a few inclines, but the solid ground makes it easier on guests. Benches are spread throughout, offering a place for guests to rest. The Bluebird Trail features scenic views of Lake Fort Gibson and its 19,000 surface acres of water. Then there is the Deer Run Trail, which provides a walk under the canopy of the park's thick forest. It connects to the Eagle Roost Trail, which promises a good chance to see area wildlife.
It's common for guests to see whitetail deer at the park, but the area's wildlife inhabitants are plentiful.
"It really depends on what time of day you go, but you can see opossums, raccoons, or armadillos. It's common to see coyote scat, though they're rarely seen, but it is really cool to see the presence of that predator," Coon said.
The Fitness Trail is another paved path with some extra exercise opportunities. It runs along the golf course there, before taking walkers down into a wooded area near The Lodge.
"If you're not comfortable walking super-long distances, that's a really good one," Coon said. "It's popular and has little points throughout that are good for kids. It's meant to get people to exercise, so there will be a sign at one point that might tell you to get down and jump like a frog."
The trails are crowded the most during the summer. That's also when visitors have reported a high chance of running into ticks. However, one of Coon's favorite times is to hike is during the winter.
"It's so quiet and there's not a lot of people around. You can really take in the beauty, especially with the snow falling. I love going on Whispering Pines during this time," she said.
Pets must remain on a leash, and the staff asks that visitors pick up after their dogs. They also urge guests to pack out what they pack in. Litter and debris left behind could be blown away into the woods, preventing park employees from finding it. It could also harm the area wildlife.
Parking is $8 for Oklahoma residents and $10 for out-of-state guests. Those who are 62 and older can visit for free, and veterans can acquire a free annual pass that's good for all Oklahoma State Parks. Sequoyah State Park is at 17131 Park 10, Hulbert.
