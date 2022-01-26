Among the hiking trails in the Tahlequah area, one property adored by local adventurers is the Sparrow Hawk Wildlife Management Area.
Sparrow Hawk gets thousands of visits every year from area residents, college students and those visiting Tahlequah to enjoy the Illinois River and its campgrounds. The bluffs along the western edge of the property offers views unlike any other, as hikers can look out over the vast Illinois River valley.
“It’s got a beautiful view from the bluff, overlooking the river. It’s always good to get outdoors for some fresh air and exercise. Put down the cellphones and tablets and go enjoy nature,” said Cody Youngblood, Cherokee County game warden.
The out and back trail is roughly 3.8 miles, starting with a steep incline to the left of the parking area. The path goes through the rolling, rocky terrain, surrounded by oak-hickory and shortleaf pine trees, eventually leading to large rock formations. With much of the foliage gone during the winter, views of the surrounding area can be seen easily from the trail. Once the trees have regained their leaves, the views are slightly obscured during the springtime.
However, visitors often climb down to the edge of the bluffs to get a panoramic view of the surrounding area.
“We always climb down to the edge, because you just can’t beat the view from the points hanging over the river,” said Michael Blackburn, who visited the site on Wednesday. “It’s a pretty moderate hike, but there are a few spots that will get your heart rate up, for sure. We always make sure to bring some water with us to rehydrate, too.”
The property was donated to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation in 1963 with the request that it be maintained as a primitive area. Therefore, there are few public facilities or improvements, and wildlife management is primarily through annual hunting seasons.
Youngblood said the Grand River Dam Authority helps maintain the parking lot area and remove trash, and that some groups like to clean the area when they’re out hiking. Just having frequent visitors helps keep a clear path, too.
“The trail is kind of maintained just by being used repeatedly, so it gets beaten down from people walking on it,” he said.
Those who venture through the whole trail will eventually run into the Sparrow Hawk Village community. Youngblood said there’s a small additional parking lot at the top of the mountain for people to enter through, so those who may have a hard time traversing the initial incline might try driving around to the other side.
No camping is allowed at Sparrow Hawk. Pets should be kept on a leash, and hikers are asked to carry out whatever they carry in. They should also be aware of hunting seasons.
“Leave it better than you found it,” Youngblood said. “The area is open to hunting, so that’s something hikers should be mindful of, come deer season or turkey season.”
To visit the trail, people must have an Oklahoma hunting or fishing license, or a Wildlife Conservation Passport, which can be purchased online at wildlifedepartment.com.
