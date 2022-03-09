Near the Oklahoma-Arkansas border, an Oklahoma State Park attracts guests from all over the region to enjoy a day of hiking and get a look at the 77-foot spring-fed waterfall.
Natural Falls State Park has five hiking and nature trails, totaling approximately 4-1/2 miles, each with something different to offer. On the Dripping Springs trail, visitors will find the park’s main attraction, the cascading waterfall.
The Dripping Springs Trail is overall a moderate hike. The first section is ADA-accessible, taking people to the overlook of the waterfall. There, visitors can peer over the railing and watch the water flow over the edge.
Chasidy Wilmot, of Natural Falls State Park, said the chute tends to flow more during the spring, or after a good rain.
“We actually get a lot of visitors when it’s raining,” she said. “We’ll have people come out with their umbrellas and ponchos. So during the rain, it’s really cool, too, because you’re getting the most impact.”
Those who make it down to the bottom of the waterfall will notice drop in temperature, and the thunderous sound of the water smacking the bottom forces visitors to raise their voices. There’s no swimming allowed at the park, and guests must stay on the raised platform on the Dripping Springs Trail.
“With the natural flora and fauna down there, it helps protect the whole habitat,” Wilmot said. “It’s so people can enjoy it for years to come, and we’re not wrecking havoc on it.”
The Bear Trail is rated difficult, but hikers consider it to be more moderate. It’s a short, but rugged trail, and it’s recommended that hikers wear shoes with good traction.
The Ghost Coon Trail is about a mile and a half, taking hikers through a prairie areas and along a bluff, before joining up with the Dripping Springs.
Around a mile long, the Fox Den Trail takes visitors on a moderately challenging route. Hikers will travel through a forested area and around a small lake, and face some steep inclines going up and down.
“It’s got a lot more elevation change in it,” Wilmot said. “So it’s a little more difficult for most people.”
The park is pet friendly, as long they’re kept on a leash less than 10 feet long. Visitors might spot some of the wildlife that’s been reported around the park, like otters, beavers, turtles, eagles, deer squirrels and rabbits.
“You’ll notice our little lake area get mossed over during the summertime,” Wilmot said. “You can see the fish swim around and sun in those little holes.”
Natural Falls State Park is open every day. Parking is $10. For more information, call 918-422-5802.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.