One of the area’s historic homes has reopened its doors to visitors.
Hunter’s Home, formerly known as the Murrell Home, is offering inside tours for the first time since it closed due to the pandemic – and for the first time ever, really. Previously, staff kept barriers up and used video cameras to ensure visitors didn’t damage artifacts.
“We’re doing a brand-new thing that’s never been done since the House has become a museum. Now, we have pulled the barriers down, so we’re going to be leading people into the rooms, instead of having them just stay in the doorway,” said Jennifer Frazee, historical interpreter. “We feel it will be a lot more immersive for them to be able to walk in to the rooms and see everything, giving them a better perspective of the house.”
Built in 1845, it was the home of Minerva Ross Murrell, niece of Cherokee Chief John Ross, and her husband George Murrell. Now serving as a living history farm and museum, the site contains many artifacts that modern-day cleaning products could have damaged, preventing the staff from safely opening the site to guests for the past year.
Frazee said the staff has been paying close attention to the science behind the pandemic.
“Of course, science changes as they discover new information and adjust their understanding,” she said. “So we’ve been following that extremely closely, and it looks like it’s mostly an airborne [virus], so we still do require masks. So as long as people have masks – and of course, they’re not going to be touching the artifacts – we should be OK.”
The site’s historical interpreters and staff have been busy throughout the closure, as a number of educational videos have been produced to offer insight into the everyday life its residents once had. They’ve also had more time to research various items found at the home, and have spent time rearranging the layout.
“We’ve been able to rearrange the furniture in a way that looks more like how it would be used, instead of just on display,” said Frazee. “So it’s going to look a lot more lived-in, as opposed to a staged, sterile environment.”
Meanwhile, the Home is selling farm-fresh eggs and pure honey derived from the site. The staff also harvested some wax they plan to render, clean, and make into beeswax products.
Those who stop by will also notice a new fence line, which is being built to contain a future flock of sheep. Although employees have had a difficult time finding sheep due to the pandemic, Dave Fowler is expected to bring in a ram next week.
Frazee said the farm won’t be a petting zoo, though. Their main goal is to show people that the animals on the farm are actually employees of the farm.
“They have a job to do just like Lisa [Rutherford], or I, or Dave have out there,” she said. “So we will clean them, shear the sheep, and we’ll do regular maintenance of them like checking their feet. Whenever we shear them, we have to clean the wool, and that’s a whole week-long process. We’ll be doing that out at the site in 19th century style, so people can see that.”
Once the wool has been cleaned, Frazee said, the staff will spin it into yard or thread, and weave it into cloth now that the site has looms. A whole fiber arts program will be centered on the practice, and many end products will be for sale in the gift shop, once it opens.
You're invited
Hunter’s Home is offering guided tours for visitors at various points throughout the day. The times are 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday. Guests can call ahead to reserve a time for the tour. However, the site has set aside tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for walk-in visitors. The tours are also limited to five people at a time. For more information about Hunter’s Home, call 918-456-2751.
