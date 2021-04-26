Take-Back nets record number of prescriptions

Serval local organizations partnered up on Saturday for the Drug Enforcement Administration National Drug Take-Back Day.
Capt. James Bell, of the Northeastern State University Police Department, is also chairman of Tahlequah Bringing Everyone’s Strengths Together Community Coalition. Tahlequah BEST organized the event and Bell said they broke a record after gathering 110.8 pounds of unwanted prescription medication this weekend.
“At our location at Northeastern Health System, we had five boxes filled up with 83 pounds,” said Bell. “At the other two locations — Reasor’s and the Tahlequah Elks Lodge parking lots — they came up with four boxes totaling 27.8 pounds.”
According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019.
The event is held twice a year, and area residents have the opportunity to dispose of unused and unwanted medication safely and discretely.
Bell set up drop-off locations outside the three locations. He said he and the volunteers don't pay attention to what drugs people bring by.
“We don’t even look at them,” said Bell. “We just dump them in there. I don’t care whose name is on it, and we don’t look at anything on the bottles.”
Those who stopped by each drop-off site were given Narcan drug overdose reversal kits, at-home drug disposal pouches, and lockboxes for safe storage of medications.
The main reason for the Drug Take Back Day is that leftover prescription drugs are a public safety issue. When taken without a prescription or doctor's supervision, pharmaceutical drugs can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse.
“The DEA has a Diversion Unit and in additional to enforcement; they try to divert people from getting on the wrong track with drugs.
Carolyn Allen stopped by the NHS parking lot to drop off some medications that had belonged to a family member.
“I try to watch when they have these dropoffs and bring old medications we have. We try to use them as much as we can,” said Allen.
Some of the most commonly abused prescription medications are: narcotic opioid painkillers, such as hydrocodone, oxycodone, morphine, fentanyl, methadone, and codeine; and anxiety medications like Xanax, Valium, Ativan, and Klonopin.
“There are a lot more opioids coming in and they are more prevalent now, so we’re trying to get more prevention out there," said Bell.
If not disposed of properly, unused prescription drugs can have adverse effects on community health. That's why what drugs Bell collected are taken to the DEA to be incinerated.
“I take it to the DEA in Tulsa, where they will take all of the drugs that are taken back and [the DEA] will take them to an incinerator and safely destroy them,” said Bell. “So it doesn’t get into the water supplies or anything like that.”
Tahlequah BEST is a community coalition made up of a variety of local groups, such as NSU, the Cherokee County Health Department, Cherokee Nation, CREOKS Behavioral Health, KI BOIS Community Action Foundation Inc., and more.
For those who weren't able to make it to the drug take-back event, there are still other ways to properly dispose of medications. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Tahlequah Police Department have permanent drop-off boxes available.
For those who were unable to take their unused prescriptions to a drop-off site, the DEA recommends taking the meds out of their bottles, mixing them with something unappealing – used kitty litter, coffee grounds, etc.– and then sealing them in a bag or disposable container, and throwing it away.
Another take-back day will also be held in fall 2021. The event was sponsored by Cherokee County Health Services Council, Cherokee Nation Behavioral Health, Tahlequah BEST, Think Smart OK, and Quah Prevention and Recovery Coalition.
Learn more
For more information about National Drug Take Back Day, visit DEATakeBack.com.
