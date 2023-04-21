Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action is a day young people and advocates across the country rally together and call out Big Tobacco for targeting kids with flavored products, like e-cigarettes and menthol cigarettes.
On April 5, Cherokee County Student Wellness Action Teams, Youth Action for Health Leadership, Cherokee County Health Services Council, TSET Healthy Living Program Serving Cherokee County, Tahlequah Bringing Everyone Strengths Together, and Cherokee Nation Public Health came together to host an event at the American Legion Post 50. The SWAT and YAHL teams conducted Standardized Tobacco Assessments for Retail Settings within their respective communities throughout Cherokee County.
The STARS was able to provide the youth an opportunity to identify how tobacco products were marketed to them. They identified how products were placed, priced, and promoted to youth. In addition to the surveys, youth conducted an environmental scan of the Tahlequah trail system, Sequoyah City Park, and the Tahlequah Skatepark, identifying tobacco use on tobacco-free properties. The teams found tobacco litter, marijuana containers, and alcoholic beverage containers indicating that tobacco use along with other substance use is taking place on city properties.
Students identified locations where tobacco and other litter was most prevalent, including the large rocks in the parking lot, under the bridges, and throughout the skate park area. It is important to remember that all City of Tahlequah Parks are 24/7 tobacco-, smoke-, and vape-free spaces.
For more information about the Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action, visit www.takedowntobacco.org. Tobacco users looking to start their quit journey can contact the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline at 1-800-QUITNOW or www.okhelpline.com.
