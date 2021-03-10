A day in the life of a firefighter varies, depending on call volumes and rankings.
The Tahlequah Fire Department employees begin their first shift at 7 a.m., when they catch up on what transpired the previous day.
“We get usually 15 to 20 minutes early and start discussion with the previous shift about what they encountered, what they did the day before, or if there’s something that we need to finish,” said Capt. Jody Enlow. “We’ll get clocked in and continue talking about those things or about other issues we have to take care of.”
Firefighters will then start with business for the day: burn permits, inspections, and truck checks.
The full-time and volunteer TFD firefighters have active schedules during their 24-hour shifts. They clean and maintain their equipment at Stations 1 and 2, and keep operations running.
“We have each truck individually broken down to each compartment: fuel, oil, everything about that truck that has to be checked. We’ll go through each truck and check everything on it, even though those guys from the previous shift just said they’ve gone thorough those checks,” said Enlow.
The men are expected to complete a list of daily chores and tasks every day of the week.
On Mondays, they check all fluids, generators, cascades, and small engines. All vehicles on the premises are cleaned inside and out.
On Tuesdays, they perform radio checks and start all the generators to ensure they are performing up to par. They charge all the batteries, check past devices, clean the equipment and the tool room, and empty all trash on Wednesdays.
On Thursdays, of the trucks are moved out and firefighters wash the bay, as well as sweep and mop outside and on the sidewalks.
They vacuum and dust throughout the stations and clean their gym equipment and gym room on Fridays.
As a captain, Enlow is in charge of his shift and goes over TFD daily logs, reports, inspections that need to be completed, and active or expired burn permits.
“All of our information is logged through our program and gives [Baker shift] a good ability to monitor, and even me to monitor what’s going on during my shift,” said Enlow. “My daily log tells me I have three calls that need to be approved. That shift will do their run report and then it’s my job to go back and make sure it’s correct.”
Firefighters also work on a variety of old and new projects, and with all the upkeep and maintenance at the stations, it makes for an efficient departmental budget.
“This station was built in 1976 and these guys remodel one of the bathrooms at a minimal cost, less than $400 to $500,” said Fire Chief Casey Baker. “Some of the donations are from firefighters.”
Other projects included a new parking lot built on the north side of the building, a bunker gear dryer, and guttering.
Firefighters spend a third of their lives in their stations, and some say it’s the same as staying in their homes.
