TAKING A DIVE: City pool, splash pad getting new features for season

City officials have announced upgrades, updates and more features for the Tahlequatics pool complex and splash pad ahead of the 2022 season.
Parks and Recreation Superintendent Heather Torrento was given the nod by elected officials for operational changes during a Feb. 22 City Council meeting. Torrento wanted to make a few changes for swim center.
“We have increased the hours we are open to the public to make it easier to access the pool for families and for those who don’t get off work until 5 p.m. or later,” said Torrento.
The admission fee increased from $5 to $5.50, but the amount is reduced after 7 p.m. for the last two hours the pool is open.
“Our prices for admission have been suggested to increase to $5.50, but we will be open all day instead of having to pay to re-enter after a three-hour session,” said Torrento. “Our prices for public and private parties have been suggested to be increased to closer reflect pricing of other similar pool facilities in Oklahoma."
The pool season kicks off on Memorial Day weekend and will stay open through Labor Day. Torrento said the pool will be open for the three major holidays in the summer: Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day.
Chemical tests are performed twice a day in May and four times a day once the season has started. Vacuuming the bottom of the pool is regularly done, or as needed, since Tahlequatics is just off Allen Road.
Parks and Recreation Coordinator Caleb Nichols said vacuuming the entire pool takes about a day. Nichols was at the pool Wednesday morning and "un-winterizing" it, now that colder weather seems to have moved out of the area.
“We’re getting the water out of the lines to prevent pipes from cracking in the winter, and we’re undoing that now so we can get the water circulating again. Then we’ll begin filling [the pool] back up after it’s all cleaned out,” said Nichols.
The times for Tahlequatics on Wednesday through Sunday are noon to 9 p.m. The pool remains closed Mondays for chemical maintenance, and Tuesdays will be for private parties only in June and July. The Splash Pad is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
The splash pad will also be open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Three features will be replaced this year, along with removal of three of the cannons, in favor of a crab, fish and frog water feature.
Greg Jackson takes his two kids, Jet and Josiah, to the pool and the splash pad, and he said the diving board is their favorite.
“Once they faced their fears the first time, we couldn’t get them off of it. They’re not big enough for the big slides yet, so they enjoy going through the little slide at the splash pad,” said Jackson.
Five-year-old Jet said he loves the diving boards and doing cannonballs.
The city is taking applications for those interested in working as lifeguards or with concessions during summer months.
“We would like a total of 20 guards. We still have plenty of openings for the lifeguard positions,” said Torrento.
You can help
The pay for lifeguards at Tahlequatics has increased to $12. Anyone interested can apply at https://ok-tahlequah.civicplushrms.com/careers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.