With the fall semester at Northeastern State University underway, the institution has upgraded some facilities and released its fall catalog of Continuing Education courses.
NSU’s Tahlequah campus now offers more options to allow people to get outdoors and get some exercise, as a new basketball court outside of the NSU Fitness Center was built. Meanwhile, a nine-hole disc golf course was put in place. Vice President of Student Affair and Enrollment Management Dr. Jerrid Freeman said a number of students had reached out to the school over the years to see the two projects completed.
“The basketball court had been a discussion for a number of years, but we were finally able to make it work in the capital project budget last year and excited to now have this available to our students, who have been very xcited to have the option and the hours of use being more open,” he said. “The disc golf course was driven by a group of students who were starting the Disc Golf Club and we were able to work with existing space to make it possible. Student interest and having resources available were vital in making these projects happen.”
With NSU receiving around $22.2 million in relief funds due to the pandemic, it chose to invest in its campuses. Approximately $2.2 million was earmarked to improve indoor air quality for NSU students and employees. Harold A. McMillen, interim director of the physical plant, said upgrades to HVAC systems will include replacing and expanding hydronic piping, and the addition of dedicated outside air systems to existing buildings.
“NSU is continuously upgrading the university’s facilities,” McMillen said. “The recently completed renovation of the existing greenhouse is a good example.”
The university has been working on Wilson and Seminary Halls. The Wilson Hall project is scheduled to be completed in the spring. Once the general construction is finished, NSU will begin installing furniture.
“Seminary Hall is undergoing several different renovations,” McMillen said. “The historical renovation is wrapping up, but construction will continue. We have already started other improvements to the building that include new windows, building-wide masonry tuck point/repair, fire alarm replacement and renovation to the flood-damaged area of the building.”
NSU has more than 400 course and certificate options available for people of all ages. The courses are ideal for those with busy work and family schedules, and can help those with academic degrees enhance their credentials and gain specialized skills in their chosen fields.
“Continuing education is just that,” said Dr. Eloy Chavez, dean of NSU’s College of Extended Learning. “A continuance of education for job enhancement in building a career pathway.”
Financed-based courses allow non-financial managers to learn more about accounting and terminology related to finance. Accounting and finance for entrepreneurs and personal finance are also on the table.
Through a partnership between NSU Continuing Education and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, students can take criminal justice courses on the Broken Arrow campus.
There are also opportunities for the community to get involved with NSU Continuing Education. The Community Music Academy is open to beginners, intermediate and advanced music students. Private lessons are available for most instruments and voice. The instructors are composed of NSU music faculty, community music instructors, and NSU music students.
Students can also take advantage of the various firearm courses available through the program. Dr. Thomas Salmon, a former optometry professor at NSU, has several courses for people to get their Oklahoma handgun licenses, learn how to handle a rifle, and learn how to make their own ammunition. While Oklahomans do not have to have a handgun license to carry a firearm, Salmon said there plenty of reasons for someone to get one, such as when traveling to other states where a license is required.
“There’s another reason which I think is more significant,” he said. “The training you get from the course will give you a really good foundation on firearms safety, how to shoot, how to handle your gun properly, and also the Oklahoma law. Those are all things that most people, if they have not had a course, they don’t know.”
Gun enthusiastss can learn how to make their own rifle and pistol ammunition from Salmon by taking the cartridge reloading course. Learning how to reload cartridges can help people save money and keeping them shooting while ammo supplies remain low.
“For the last year and a half, ammo has been very hard to find,” he said. “Some people just can’t shoot, because they can’t get ammo. But if you’re like me or other reloaders, you usually have a large quantity of supplies on hand. So if you encounter an ammo shortage, it doesn’t affect you too much.”
