Nestled in the heart of Green Country beneath the shadows of the Ozarks, Tahlequah’s beauty attracts visitors from all corners of the state who come to explore its lakes and rivers, as well as different locations that are operated by Cherokee Nation and Northeastern State University.
At the heart of Tahlequah is Muskogee Avenue, and on Oct. 23, area residents came together to keep Tahlequah beautiful for its My Tahlequah fall cleanup event.
Organized by the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and Tahlequah Main Street Association, locals met up at Norris Park and put on yellow vests, blue gloves, and took to the streets, creek, green spaces, and alleys to clean up litter.
“We are here for our bi-annual My Tahlequah cleanup event. We’re here to complete projects throughout the community and to clean up a lot of trash. This is the heart of downtown. Since the beginning, we’ve started our projects here, and then we’ve moved out throughout the community,” said Gabrielle Perry, operations and events manager at the TACC.
The event was sponsored by the McDonalds, which is operated by Cody Mathews. He donated gift cards to attendees that were worth one free medium-sized meal.
“It’s an incredible community. It’s a beautiful place to live and to operate a business. It's also great to give back to the community. For a community that does so much for us by coming in and giving us business, being able to give back is the best thing we can do,” said Mathews.
Volunteers met up at the gazebo where they were given cleaning materials. They walked around Norris Park and the surrounding creek where they placed refuse into trash bags. The creek tends to attract lots of trash, so particular emphasis was placed on beautifying the area behind the building that was once The Drip.
Many of the volunteers came out because they had heard about the Trunk-or-Treat event that was put on by the Tahlequah Main Street Association later that night with a movie showing. They wanted to ensure that families had a safe place to spend the evening.
“I know there’s an event tonight. I’d hate for children and families to have to deal with trash while at the event. We’re planning on going, so this is the least that we can do to set up for it,” said Grant Lloyd, who is the city attorney of Tahlequah. “I feel like Tahlequah has become our home. We want to preserve it the best we can and keep it as clean as possible.”
After the volunteers had finished cleaning up Norris Park, they moved to the alley behind Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store and El Zarepe Mexican restaurant and cleaned up trash there. City trucks followed the volunteers, picking up trash bags that were accumulated by the volunteers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.