Each year, the Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show, young agriculturalists get the opportunity to show off the animals they have raised.
Students from throughout the county purchased their animals in the fall, and have fed and trained them to prepare for the event. Over the past weekend, they showed off their goats, lambs, poultry, dairy cattle, rabbits, swine, horses, commercial heifers, and beef, as well as shop projects.
Ag teachers from various 4-H and FFA groups nominated the animals by the first Sunday in December, and team members from the OSU Extension Office visited farms from throughout the county.
“The kids have had to prepare them for the competition. They walk them. They teach them. It is not like an animal just knows how to show. They have to work with them so they don’t just go around the ring like crazy," said Heather Winn, OSU Extension family consumer sciences educator. "They teach them how to show. They feed them so they are at the best weight for a market animal to take it to the sale for being sold at auction or to be prepared for butchering.”
Registered heifers are being prepared to reproduce. In this way, local farmers will be able to replenish their herds. Judges are looking for structurally-correct heifers with good characteristics for whatever breed the students are showing.
“Heifers they show, they are for breeding purposes. A lot of times, the kids will show calves. In fact, Jasmine Gould showed a heifer that her family bred and raised from another cow that her sister showed in competition,” said Winn.
Throughout the weekend, 77 students showed off over 100 animals, and eight students were seniors.
Groups represented included Keys FFA, Keys 4-H, Hulbert 4-H, Hulbert FFA, Tahlequah 4-H, Tahlequah FFA, Woodall 4-H, 4-H in Action (Cherokee County), Briggs 4-H, Lowrey 4-H, Shady Grove 4-H, and Sequoyah 4-H.
On Feb. 21, students had the opportunity to send their animals to auction.
“At the auction, we had great supporters and donors. What they do, those donors support the kids,” said Winn. “The proceeds go to the kids, and the money goes to reimburse them for the cost of the feed. They can use the money to show more animals next year.”
The auction is ceremonial, because the youngsters don’t have to give up their animals. They will keep them and show them at different events.
This year, the animals did not attend the auction, as they have in the past, because there were concerns about infected swine.
In total, the students earned around $100,000, which is on average $1,000 per animal. In addition, Arvest Bank donated $10,000 to be distributed equally among the 77 students, which is about $130 per kid.
Because the students do not need to relinquish their animals at auction, they will get to show them again and possibly win more money. This week, weather pending, many will show their animals in Muskogee.
“I’ve heard a lot of the parents say they have livestock accounts, and the money stays in those accounts until they go to college. A lot of these kids go into agriculture, animal science, or vet science,” said Winn.
Many families will pass on their business to their children, but they want them to attend college to learn how to manage a business before returning to the farm. Showing livestock opens educational opportunities for kids who may not have the ability to pay for college. Many students will attend college locally at Northeastern State University, Connors State College, or Oklahoma State University.
“You have to know what to grow or how to do your best practices. We want best practices to conserve the environment while making sure that food is effectively produced. They’ll learn what kind of pasture to graze their cattle on,” said Winn.
Many students want to continue the tradition of raising livestock. Some do it for fun, including Maverick Meredith, a 9-year-old 4-H in Action member.
“I wanted to show sheep because my cousin decided to show pigs. It is hard work to take care of an animal and learn how to show,” he said.
Ethan Enlow, Tahlequah FFA president, learned his work ethic from participating in livestock shows.
“I learned responsibility and perseverance and it will forever change my life,” he said.
With the departure of Garrett Ford, agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County, who previously helped run the Junior Livestock Show, OSU Extension has announced it will bring on Colton Cantrell from South Coffeyville to serve in that position starting March 14. Having shown swine as a student, Cantrell will spearhead next year’s event.
