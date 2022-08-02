High temperatures this summer are plaguing area livestock, and not only are they uncomfortable, but in severe cases of heat stress, they could die.
Cherokee County Oklahoma State University Extension Service Agriculture and 4-H Youth Development Educator Jodie Parolini said heat stress in cattle is not just caused by high temperatures, but humidity as well.
"Even though it is cooling off, it's still hot out, and we need to watch out for that," said Parolini.
She said some signs of heat stress in cattle are slobbering, lack of coordination, and heavy open-mouthed breathing. For severe cases, trembling and acting off are some other symptoms of heat exhaustion.
One method that can be used to prevent heat stress in cattle is to provide shade structures at a height of 12 feet, with air flow and thermal properties. Increasing access to mineral and water supplements can also be helpful. Increasing water supplements can allow for a decrease in concentration at one watering hole, causing more airflow to be present, Parolini said.
Patti Gulager, owner of Gulager Springs Ranch, said some of the biggest heat-related issues they have experienced this year with their cattle is keeping their weight up, because the heat has been burning up the pasture's grass.
To help aid their cattle, Gulager has been closely watching them, offering hay as a substitute, and rotating pastures to make sure no overgrazing occurs. To help save their pasture, Gulager said she has even had to sell some of her bigger calves she would have preferred to have held onto for another month.
"We usually don't even worry about selling any 'til October, but this year, we have really had to watch them," said Gulager.
To help keep their nutrients up, Gulager has also upped their cattle's and horses' use in mineral and salt blocks.
Colton Cantrell, an area 4-H educator, said the biggest help for livestock during the heat is cool and clean water. For goats, sheep, and pigs, he said providing fresh water, along with a stable shelter for shade, can be key in helping protect the animals. Other additional hardware can include fans and misters.
A trick Cantrell said some people who participate in livestock shows use is freezing water in milk jugs and placing them in pig pens. For animals, like sheep or goats, he said that tying a frozen water bottle to a panel of their pens can have the same effect.
To make sure livestock is not losing any nutrients, owners need to watch their animals' diets, so they know if they need to be cut back.
Gulager said horses tend to have a more sensitive digestive tract than cattle, so they have had to change their feed to keep their digestion elevated.
For the Gulagers' performance horses, she said they have also had to stop riding them as much during the heat of the day, causing them to do most of their chores in the evening.
For regular, non-performance horses, Gulager said individuals should just keep an eye on them and make sure they have plenty of roughage, such as hay, to make sure they are not losing weight. Cantrell said some signs for heat exhaustion in horses include dark urine, eating or drinking less, muscle spasms, etc.
Cherokee County resident Jami Murphy and her son, Caden Murphy, 13, currently own five chickens, and they have raised chickens on and off for 15 years. Murphy said they made sure their chickens did not overheat this year by keeping a plastic kiddie pool and two smaller pans filled with water.
Since their chickens are not able to be free range, Murphy said she supplements using fresh lawn clippings and mealworms, and provides adequate shade.
"It's like they have the ability to be free range [with the supplements], " said Murphy.
Caden's chickens are also given fresh water every few days to avoid algae growth and unclean water. Murphy also advises poultry owners that to help replenish any lost water, they also add watermelon and other fruits - such as apples, watermelon, and strawberries - to keep them content.
