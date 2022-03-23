In 2021, a winter storm left Oklahomans with a “winter gas bill from hell,” according to Paul Monies and Miranda Green of Oklahoma Watch. Many of Oklahoma’s prices shot to the highest in the nation. In some instances, customers were left paying more than 600 times the normal prices.
That was the tip of the iceberg. In the aftermath of a worldwide pandemic, oil manufacturers have produced less gasoline, as many people have been opting to stay at home for work. As they are returning to the office, supply is not reaching demand, and with uncertainty in the global economy, and additional sanctions being placed on Russian gas, many Oklahomans are concerned about inflation and their energy bills.
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is a federally-funded initiative that provides financial assistance to about 180,000 low-income households in Oklahoma – including many throughout Cherokee County – to help with home energy costs. LIHEAP falls under a couple of different umbrellas.
Cherokee Nation citizens can apply for aid from LIHEAP for heating, cooling, and crisis intervention assistance. The program targets a family’s primary source of heating, whether wood, wood pellets, natural gas, propane, total electric homes, kerosene, or coal.
“Cherokee Nation Family Assistance, which is operated through our Human Services Department, served around 2,000 Cherokee Nation citizens with utility assistance in 2021-2022. Although weatherization and repairs for energy efficiency is allowable, many families look to us to assist with their utility costs,” said Jennifer Kirby, interim executive director of Cherokee Nation Human Services.
The number of LIHEAP applicants has increased in recent years, which has prompted CNHS to supply utility customers with an increased number of services.
“Our numbers have increased, but we have been able to give more Cherokee families peace of mind, knowing they are not at risk of losing their main heating, cooling energy source,” said Kirby.
The amount of the benefit depends on income, the type of energy source, and the size of the family. Benefits go directly to the energy supplier, and not the individual seeking assistance.
The Crisis Intervention Program, which falls under LIHEAP, allows households that have been cut off from their energy source to be plugged back in.
Both Cherokee Nation and the Oklahoma Department of Human Services provide LIHEAP services, including the Crisis Intervention Program.
“It is low-income based. With DHS, the max amount is $500, and with Cherokee Nation, it’s $250, and you can only go one or the other. You can’t apply to both,” said April McMurray, billing supervisor at Lake Region Electric Cooperative.
Those wanting to apply to ODHS can visit OKDHSlive.org, whereas those wanting to apply to Cherokee Nation can visit cherokee.org. Open enrollment started on March 15 through DHS.
For LIHEAP assistance, applicants must be responsible for heating and cooling costs; be U.S. citizens or be legally admitted; have $2,000 for one person or $3,000 for two people, and $50 for each additional person in the household or less in the form of cash on hand, checking, or savings accounts, certificates of deposits, stocks, or bonds; and meet income guidelines.
Applicants can only Crisis Intervention Program assistance one time per year for when energy is cut off, but they can apply for monthly assistance as well.
“People can apply online, so they don’t even have to go into their DHS office. With that, they need to provide documentation on income, marital status, that kind of thing,” said Ben McCollum, director of finance administration.
LREC will receive a list of customers from DHS of qualified individuals.
“Cherokee Nation does the same thing. We have a lot of Cherokee tribal members who live within our service district. You just can’t be a double dipper on the DHS and Cherokee Nation side,” said McCollum.
He said DHS and Cherokee Nation will send LREC a promise note that it will pay for a certain amount of utilities per month for a given period of time.
“In case someone has lost their job, or is seasonal, and needs some seasonal help,” said McCollum.
Hamid Vahdatipour, LREC CEO, announced a modest increase in electricity costs, which will take place over the next 10-12 months. But he explained that the increase derives from standard operating procedures and has nothing to do with world events.
“We are comfortable with our prices. Because of the storm last year, we never raised rates, and we are not going to raise rates because of that. However, in normal practice, we will need a rate increase. We will start raising our rates, but it would not be related to storms or Russia right now,” he said.
