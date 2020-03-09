On Saturday morning, March 7, Cherokee County residents gathered at the Arrowhead Resort to throw themselves into the chilly waters of the Illinois River for a good cause.
This marks the 13th year of the Tahlequah Polar Plunge. It was one of many such events to take place throughout the state, and it's the largest fundraiser the Special Olympics holds in Oklahoma. Many plungers came out to support their schools, fraternities, and special athletes.
Jennifer Blackbear teaches special education at Heritage Elementary School, and attends the Polar Plunge every year to support her students.
“My son Ridge and I are at the Polar Plunge so we can raise money for Oklahoma Special Olympics. We have five students who will be participating in the Special Olympics this year, so we want to raise money to support them and have fun at the same time," Blackbear said.
Plungers and their friends and family came from different communities throughout the area. Among them were school administrators, students, athletes, unified partners, coaches, parents, law enforcement personnel, fraternities, honors societies, and other supporters of the Special Olympics.
Bill Factor came out from the Northeastern State University fraternity Phi Sigma Kappa, dressed as Woody from the Toy Story franchise.
“We’re here to support Polar Plunge. It is one of our philanthropy events," Factor said. "I’m here dressed as Woody because we were told to dress like a superhero. I don’t have a superhero costume, but the kids seem to enjoy Woody.”
Hunter Ford and Katie Hearsley are a part of the National Junior Honor Society, which helps raise the money for student athletes. They are eighth-graders from Tahlequah Middle School.
“We have to keep our grades up to be in the honor society," Hunter said, adding that they were grateful to have support from their honor society to attend.
Plungers lined up along the banks of the river. Former Tahlequah Mayor and Polar Plunge emcee Jason Nichols called each group one by one to take turns entering the water. Participants drenched themselves in the river and came out shivering but with smiles on their faces.
Tonya Soap of Sequoyah High School brought the HOPE dance club to this year’s Plunge. The club was created to the existence of Native communities, and as a part of their mission, they give back to the community. Every year, their organization takes part.
Nichols recalled the many years he attended the event.
“I have served as emcee for about five years now. They keep asking me to do it. I love it. I started doing this about seven years ago when I was on the City Council," Nichols said.
In the years prior to taking the microphone, Nichols used to jump in the water himself, but now he prefers to support the event while keeping his clothes dry.
“It is a great event and a fundraiser to help the Special Olympics," he said.
The money raised by the Polar Plunge will fund the general program for Special Olympics Oklahoma, and a portion of the money raised in Tahlequah will go directly back to the area.
Kylie Vanderslice was coordinator of the event, and she indicated they raised more money this year than in any other year: $21,000, easily surpassing the goal of $10,000.
The money will help fund events like the Summer Special Olympic Games, which will take place in May this year in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.