TAKING THE RIDE: Local transit company gets bonus as it helps passengers get from Point A to Point B

Although many area residents avoided public facilities and businesses over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for public transportation persisted, and the KI BOIS Area Transit System was there to answer the call.
Spanning 12 counties in Oklahoma, KATS helps people get where they need to go, whether it be the grocery store, work, doctor's appointment or university classes. With health experts and organizations pushing the public to get vaccinated for COVID-19, those at high risk for severe complications – and anyone looking to build protection from the virus – needed a way to get to their closest clinic.
AARP Oklahoma recently awarded KATS with a $1,000 grant for its service to communities.
“It was to help with expenses because we were providing free transportation for anyone who needed a way to get their vaccination for COVID,” said Director Charla Sloan. “That was their way of helping us. We apply for grants, but that’s the first time I ever had someone call to offer us that.”
KATS was one of 11 nonprofit transportation organizations across the state to receive the funding, as many groups have been giving rides for rural, urban and veteran residents who do not have access to the vaccine.
“Transit providers play a crucial role connecting citizens with access to medical care, especially those who live in rural or underserved areas,” said AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl. “Unfortunately, lack of transportation may prevent those who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. We want to help remove those barriers.”
The extra funding will help KATS pay for expenses – such as driver pay, fuel, and just the cost of trips – since the organization decided to drop its 50-cent fee for riders for about six months when the pandemic was at its worse in the U.S.
“We were just trying to help the people in the communities get to where they needed to go to get the essential things,” said Sloan. “Then that helped our drivers also, so they didn’t have to handle any money or anything. So it was kind of a win-win on both sides.”
The need to stay home and socially distance did slow down the transportation organization some. KATS also tried to limit the number of people in its vehicles, so instead of a whole family going to the grocery store, the organization would recommend only one person from a family take the trip.
“So that cut our numbers down, but now it’s back to basically where it was before the pandemic hit,” Sloan said.
KATS has since restored its 50-cent fee, although precautions for drivers and customers remain. In January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a federal make requirement for transit system to mitigate the risk of COVID based on an executive order by President Joe Biden. The Transportation Security Administration and Federal Transit Administration subsequently incorporated the requirements of the CDC order.
In late April, TSA extended the face mask requirement for all transportation networks, including public transportation, through Sept. 13, 2021. Most of the drivers who serve Tahlequah have been vaccinated, although they are not required to do so.
“If you’re going to fly an airplane, or ride a bus or train, you have to wear a mask until Sept. 13 of this year,” Sloan said. “Then that will probably go away. We sterilize our vehicles – we spray them down and wipe them down daily. We’re trying to keep them as sanitary as we can and safe for our drivers.”
Learn more
For those in Tahlequah needing a ride with KATS, call 918-453-1155.
