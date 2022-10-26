Tahlequah Public Schools Tiger Theatre is getting revved up for a year of musicals and new skills in the limelight.
Michael Peters, Tahlequah High School theater director and instructor, said the school's drama and theater department has been on a hiatus from performing for three years due to COVID-19 and trying to ensure the students' safety.
While they have experienced a pause from performing, Peters said this has not seemed to affect the number of students in the program.
“I have currently 72 kids directly in classes, and then probably another 70 or so between the band or the choir program, and just students in the general population who are wanting to be involved,” said Peters.
Peters said he participated in some workshops and training in New York this summer, and he plans to use the information he gleaned to help his students grow and learn.
One of the new pieces of training he is teaching his high school students includes a movement-based work system that concentrates on how an actor's motion can help tell and add to a story. He is also trying to train some new students in the production aspect of drama.
THS Tiger Theatre has not revealed its spring musical yet, but it will take place March 30-April 1 and April 6-8. After the show’s final loose ends are tied up at the November TPS Board of Education meeting, Peters said, they will begin advertising and fundraising for the show.
Peters is most looking forward to the next student this year who is able to find a voice and to have an epiphany in drama.
While THS Tiger Theatre students are starting to learn some new techniques, Tahlequah Middle School is starting the year with more practices and a new teacher.
Jonah Geiger, an eighth-grade TMS student and a third-year drama participant, will be the main character, “Buddy the Elf,” in the TMS production of “Elf the Musical JR.”
The TMS drama department used to practice for its annual musical twice a week, but this year they are ramping up their rehearsals to being every day.
“I feel like it really helps. We are also doing it scene by scene, so we get everything down. I feel like that is much more helpful,” said Geiger.
Another addition to the drama scene for TMS is Callie Hancock, the new drama and public speaking teacher. She said that while she is a little nervous about her first production, she is also excited to see how it goes.
“It’s fun to start your year off with a show right out of the gate, because normally, they don’t happen until the spring. So it’s kind of fun to just go out and start it,” said Hancock.
Something else new to the department this year is the type of musical students are performing.
“They normally do something from Disney, so this is something a little different and I think they’re really liking it," Hancock said.
Hancock said she thinks this musical seems to be more relatable for students, and the characters can be recreated and adapted to each actor.
She hopes her students, after the musical, will be proud of conquering public speaking and performing in the play in general. Hancock said drama can be a safe space for students, and it helps to teach her students how to communicate later on in life.
While there are many similarities between high school and middle school drama, the main difference is the deeper elements in characters and theater production at the high school level, Hancock said.
“Math teaches you how mathematics can impact the world. Science teaches you science and how that can impact the world. English, social studies, all of those, they teach you that one area and how it can impact the world,” said Peters. “Theater teaches you how being human impacts the world. Stories are what really connect us to the world and to each other, and it’s the stories we choose to tell and to amplify that continue to help society grow, change, and adjust and become what it needs to be.”
Check it out
The “Elf the Musical JR” production will take place Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Tahlequah High School Performing Arts Center at 6:30 p.m.
