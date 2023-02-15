Cherokee tales were brought to life during a Living Story Corner event at the Cherokee National History Museum on Feb. 15.
Cherokee storyteller and Cultural Tourism Coordinator Candice Byrd-Boney spun several traditional tales for guests Wednesday afternoon, including ones about why the cornhusk doll has no face, and the race between the hummingbird and the crane.
In her first story, Byrd-Boney explained that the cornhusk doll lost her face when Creator took it from her for admiring her reflection all day and not doing what she was created for - being a friend to her little girl.
"And so to this day, when we make our cornhusk dolls, they don't have a face," said Byrd-Boney. "We don't put cornhusk dolls to remind us that vanity can get in the way of having good relationships with one another."
In the story of the hummingbird and the crane, the two fowl raced around the world to win a beautiful Cherokee girl's hand in marriage. The hummingbird was very fast and confident he would win, but while the smaller bird slept every night, the crane would fly slowly and steadily through the night until it eventually won the contest.
However, Byrd-Boney said, when the crane proposed to the woman, she refused to marry either of them and vowed to remain single for the rest of her life.
"I think that story is funny because it speaks to the power of Cherokee women in our society being matriarchal and matrilineal, where the community back in the day, we were taught to respect that women's decisions in regard to marriage and in regard to choosing things of that nature," she said.
Byrd-Boney told a couple more stories and accompanied them by playing her flute.
"I really have to give kudos to the storytellers; these are not my stories," she said. "I have heard these in community, and each storyteller has a bit of a different interpretation or different spin [with these stories]."
People of all ages came out to listen to Byrd-Boney, like several members of the Gourd family - Megan Gourd and youngsters John, Kris, and Malinda Gourd, all of whom said they enjoyed the storytelling.
"But I'm more interested in the scary stories," said Malinda.
Kunya Rowley attended the event with his husband, Joseph Cloud.
"We've been to this museum many times and have always walked away learning something really beautiful and really powerful," said Rowley. "So we saw this as a great way to learn, be in community, and walk away with just that much more knowledge."
Rowley described the stories as beautiful.
"I think there's something really powerful about seeing folks preserve, archive, and share their culture and history," he said. "I think Candice did a beautiful job in not only sharing the stories, but also imparting up a piece of her as part of that - and also in engaging and inviting us to be a part of that storytelling and that piece of community as well. It was great to be here today."
