Unspoken stories are finally being told at the recently opened "We Are Cherokee: Cherokee Freedmen and the Right to Citizenship” exhibit at the Cherokee National History Museum.
Travis Owens, vice president of Cultural Tourism for Cherokee Nation Businesses, said the exhibit was developed through the Cherokee Freedmen Art and History Project
“We opened it during Cherokee National Holiday with a special ceremony with the Cherokee Freedmen community,” said Owens.
According to the Cherokee Nation, the Treaty of 1866 granted freed slaves in Cherokee Nation all the rights of Native Cherokee. This new exhibit, CN states, also discusses "the steps taken by the tribe to strip Freedmen and their descendants of tribal citizenship and examines the 2017 U.S. District Court ruling that upheld the Treaty of 1866 and reaffirmed Cherokee Freedmen as citizens of the Cherokee Nation."
"Cherokee history is full of rich moments, full of great triumphs, full of Cherokee people acting collectively to overcome tragedy, work through trauma, and build a great nation. But we have to tell the whole of the story," said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. in a recent press release. "We have to recognize there were times that we imposed trauma on others; we have to acknowledge that we enslaved African-Americans under our own law. If we ignore or suppress that, we do to Freedmen and their descendants the same things that have been done to Cherokee people. Our story has been suppressed; our story has been denied. Any nation is a stronger nation if they tell their whole story: the tragedy, the triumph, and the chapters that are dark and difficult."
Owens said the exhibit features the story of the Cherokee Freedmen from emancipation from slavery through their fight for recognition as tribal citizens.
‘We issued a call for stories and photos from the Cherokee Freedmen community, and artwork was also commissioned specifically for this installation,” he said.
Local resident Devon Sheppard was one of the members of the Cherokee Freedmen community who answered that call. Devon visited the exhibit on Oct. 13 with Carolyn Sheppard to look at the information and photograph Devon submitted about her great-grandfather, Morris Sheppard, a Cherokee Freedman.
The photograph featured in the exhibit shows 85-year-old Morris Sheppard, circa 1930-1939, when he lived in Fort Gibson.
Devon and Carolyn came to the exhibit to take pictures of Morris’ placard for the rest of their family that doesn’t live in the area.
Devon said it was nice to see it in the Cherokee National History Museum.
“It’s just neat that we’re able come, as many can’t get here,” she said.
Owens said there are two different audiences for this display.
“For Cherokee Freedmen, this exhibit is really important for sharing their story and elevating their voices,” said Owens.
For others, he said, the Cherokee Freedmen story has been untold for so long, and this exhibit will help them learn this history.
Visiting from the Minneapolis, Ray Reinfeld came to the museum with his family. He said he did not know about the Freedmen but was familiar with the Tulsa Race Massacre, which is featured in the exhibit.
“I’m just started to get into [the exhibit],” said Reinfeld. “It’s really interesting to catch upon what was going on back in the day.”
There is no official end date for this exhibit at this time.
