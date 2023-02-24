The books, treats, and conviviality of the old Redmen Shoppe made it a local favorite, generating many happy memories from its establishment in the 1920s, closure in 2002, and even on through to today.
Elizabeth Hamilton, who recently retired from Northeastern State University’s library after 23 years as a bindery tech, worked at the Redmen Shoppe from 1975 to 1989 for owners Arman and Althea Franklin.
“I started out my senior year as a cashier and soda jerk,” said Hamilton. “Within four years, I became assistant manager.”
Hamilton said the spot was very popular with local students and recalled how around 200 youngsters would come pouring into the store when classes let out at the old Tahlequah Junior High.
“At about 3 o’clock, we’d iced down 30 cups because we knew we were about to get hit by a herd of kids,” said Hamilton.
Hamilton said she still meets people who recognize her from working the shop.
“I think it was a gathering place for people to come, visit, and socialize,” she said.
Many locals and people who resided in the area when the Redmen Shoppe was open still have fond memories of it. Members of the What’s Happening in Tahlequah Group were asked to share what that they remembered about the place.
Tahlequah resident Susan Marrs loved going in and shopping during her college days in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s.
“That was the best place in town for art supplies. They also had a craft store next door with an adjoining door,” said Marrs. “In the southeast corner of the store was a nice selection of Bibles and religious books. I bought several Bibles there. They would stamp your name on the front in gold or silver for free.”
Hamilton said the Redmen Shoppe’s monogramming machine worked by setting little metal type pieces together, heating them up, and pressing them through a colored ribbon of the customer’s choice onto an item.
“It was like a small version of a printing press from the olden days,” said Hamilton.
Marrs said the Franklins were “salt of the earth” people and would go out of their way to help others.
“Before the days of Gatorade, Mr. Franklin developed a thirst-quenching drink he made and provided to all the ball teams – basketball, football, and baseball – at every game,” said Marrs. “By the way, they made the best malts and shakes in town at the fountain.”
Lonnie Barton said Mr. Franklin made the best cherry limeade.
“Meanwhile, while he was making it, all of us kids were gathering penny gum to take back to school with us,” said Barton. “I remember buying 100 pieces along with my cherry limeade, then walking back to school to start the day. Very good memories.”
Before Wrigley’s came around, Hamilton said Beemans, Clove, Black Jack, Tea Berry were popular choices at the Redmen Shoppe. Hamilton said many of the candy bars she sold aren’t as readily available anymore, like Oh Henry, Cherry Mash, and Zagnut.
“About the only place you can buy this old candy is online or at Cracker Barrel restaurants,” said Hamilton.
Back in the day, Hamilton said the Redmen Shoppe was like a K-Mart and offered school and office supplies as well. Staff would get lists from local schools and put together bundles specialized for each school and grade level.
Tami Eickelman remembers this well.
“In the 1960s, we would go to the Redmen Shoppe and get a bundled up package of all our school supplies for the upcoming school year," said Eickelman. “You’d let them know what grade you were going into and you'd get all the supplies and workbooks you'd need for that year.”
Before Walmart came around, Hamilton said the Redmen Shoppe supplied the entire city with school supplies. When Tahlequah resident Lola Hill was growing up, she attended a county school through the eighth grade.
“The Redmen Shoppe is the only place I can recall that sold school supplies,” said Hill. “We bought our Big Chief writing tablets, pencils and such there. In high school, we bought any required paperback workbooks, in addition to other school supplies. I seem to recall that college kids bought their textbooks there as well.”
The store had supplies for teachers, too.
“I bought my first supplies for my very first classroom there in 2000,” said Tahlequah resident and teacher Christi Biby McDonald. “I used the posters for years. I still have the old school cardboard slide EZ grader, although I don’t use it anymore. I just can’t part with it.”
The Redmen Shoppe closed its doors in 2002 and the building is now home to Sam and Ella’s Chicken Palace. Yet the place is still nostalgic for the people who once loved visiting.
“When I was a kid, a buck and a couple of hours in the Redmen Shoppe was a great time,” said Fort Gibson native John Summar.
