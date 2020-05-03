Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron said tanning salons are considered to be personal care businesses, and they could have already reopened, despite reports that they hadn't done so.
During an April 27 emergency Tahlequah City Council meeting, councilors approved a new executive order by Catron that struck down the community curfew and delayed some reopening procedures another week.
According to Catron’s new executive order, dental and other medical facilities will be open, and all personal care businesses are to continue the reopening process.
“If there’s no evidence of a rebound that threatens to overwhelm the local medical facilities and resources, then we would move to part 2 of phase 1 beginning May 8,” Catron said. “During part 2, sporting venues can open using safety protocols developed by oversight agencies or national state industry organizations and provided to those businesses by the City of Tahlequah Recovery Task Force.”
Tattoo shops can reopen by appointment only, and places of worship are allowed to hold in-person meetings only if they leave every other row open and follow the Centers for Disease Control safety protocols.
“My order mirrored Gov. [Kevin] Stitt’s Open Up and Recover Safely plan. Looking at what has been clarified and added to the [Oklahoma] Department of Commerce website as guidance for that plan, he has included tanning salons and spas within the April 24 initial opening date,” Catron said.
According to the ODC, spas and tanning salons are personal care businesses, and they, too, could have reopened for appointment only beginning April 24.
“Spas and tanning salons should consider use of a touchless infrared thermometer to check the temperature of employees each day,” the ODC said. “Employers should consider implementing flexible sick leave and supportive policies and practices for employees and consider needs of employees older than 65 years or in other vulnerable populations.”
Employees at Tahlequah's Sundown Tanning declined to be interviewed, or to say whether they were taking customers. But the business was open seven days a week prior to the pandemic except on holidays. Sundown has 15 beds in separate rooms, and employees have cleaned the beds between customers since Dirk van Veen opened it many years ago. Van Veen, who owns Mary's Liquors, has since sold the property.
