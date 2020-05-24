Tanya Jones selected as an Administrator of the Year

Tanya Jones, Tahlequah Public Schools director of federal programs and Indian education, was selected as the 2020 Oklahoma Association of School Administrators District 11 Assistant Superintendent/Central Office Administrator of the Year.
OASA has 20 Districts that consist of multiple counties. Eligible OASA members are nominated and selected by their peers in their OASA District. Jones will be recognized at the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration Summer Leadership Conference Virtual Experience on June 4.
For 24 years, Jones has been a teacher, school principal or district administrator in and around Tahlequah for 24 years. She has a Bachelor of Science in education and a Master of Education degree from Northeastern State University. She is married to Duane, and they have two children: Brodie and Jaxon.
“It is a great honor to be recognized by your peers in your field,” said Jones. “I have been a member of CCOSA for over 15 years. Being a part of such a great association has helped me grow as a school/district administrator. I am thankful for their leadership.”
OASA annually recognizes outstanding administrators who:
• Demonstrate successful experience in top level educational administration.
• Have a sound, dynamic and realistic philosophy of education.
• Can inspire and motivate people and give support and recognition for the contributions of others.
• Have a record which evidences continued professional and personal growth through appropriate training and experiences including skills in human relations and the stamina to cope with the pressures of the job.
• Have the ability to speak for education on all levels with special emphasis on the district level.
• Have made contributions to educational administration.
“Selecting Administrators of the Year is always exciting. Tanya Jones is among some of the best Oklahoma administrators. We’re so proud to recognize her efforts,” said Dr. Pam Deering, CCOSA/OASA executive director. “I am especially proud of these awardees this school year who have faced more challenges than any of us could have expected. They have worked tirelessly to ensure the most success possible for their students and school communities.”
For more information about OASA and CCOSA, visit www.ccosa.org.
