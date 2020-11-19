Ward 4 Tahlequah City Councilor Trae Ratliff, head of the local Economic Recovery Task Force team, discussed cases, events, and masks during a Nov. 19 meeting.
Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Todd Enlow said the state switched to a new reporting system, and that may be the reason for the swing in the number of cases.
Hospital bed use has elevated across the state, and more employees are testing positive for the virus.
An anticipated vaccine should be relativity available in the beginning of December, but Enlow is unsure how many vaccines CN will receive.
“Enlow said they are testing a lot and have 800 tests pending, and positivity rate is almost at 16 percent. Based on polls, about 63 percent are willing to take the vaccine,” Ratliff said.
Tahlequah Main Street Association Director Jamie Hale said they’ve sold all 300 tickets for the annual Ladies Night Out event, set for Thursday night. Masks were being required and business owners were taking precautions, she said..
Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons said the percentage of businesses and restaurants requiring masks is running about 50-50.
Ratliff said the first parklet/streeterie was delivered to Boomerang, but there were some issues with the slope.
“Only taking up half a parking space and half a fire hydrant zone. We've questioned whether it needs to be ADA compliant, and we’ll look at different options for the next one,” Ratliff said. “[We] may need a variance from the City Council to allow tables and chairs on sidewalks.”
As of Thursday, Nov. 19, the state had 30,484 active COVID-19 cases, with Cherokee County reporting 1,909 of those. The county has had a total of 415 active cases, with 10 deaths.
As of Nov. 19, Cherokee Nation Health Services has 4,732 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
