Area officials updated the public on both task force teams and COVID-19 during a June 15 Tahlequah City Council meeting.
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long said the Crisis Task Force team has been in contact with local hospitals, given the increase in positive cases in the state and the area.
“We met today over the phone, and some of the information discussed was that the testing for COVID has been more liberal,” said Long. “Widespread community transmission is occurring as we watch the state positive trending upward.”
However, hospitalizations and deaths are not climbing locally, although officials see an increase in positive cases.
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff said the Economy Recovery Task Force group is still working, just as it has been, to keep local businesses afloat during the pandemic.
“We’ve had another influx of masks, and we’ve had another shipment of masks come in. If you or anybody in the community needs them, at this point, they’re still located at the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce,” Ratliff said.
He said a big issue communities are facing is “COVID fatigue,” and community members still need to practice safety measures.
“That seemed to be the focal point of our conversation last week – that everybody is just so sick and tired of this stuff, socially distancing and wearing a mask when it’s 100 degrees outside,” said Ratliff. “Unfortunately, the time now is probably more important to wear a mask, more than ever. Yes, we are opening things back up. Yes, we are moving forward as we must, but I think it’s very clear that this is still here and this is going to be with us.”
The board gave its nod to Tahlequah Fire Chief Ray Hammons’ retirement and appointed Casey Baker as the new fire chief effective July 1.
“After 30-plus years of service with the fire department — which I love dearly — and through good times and the bad, the men I have served with and serve with currently have become my family, and I am eternally grateful for the opportunity the city has given me since I first started working for the city in 1983,” Hammons said.
Baker commended Hammons on his leadership and friendship, and let the city know what kind of person they are going to be working with.
“I would like to thank Ray for his leadership and guidance, and most of all, your friendship. The fire department is a great place because of you,” said Baker. “You guys are getting a guy who is a doer and will make the city a better place. I love you, brother.”
Hammons will continue his role as compliance coordinator in the city's managerial department.
Councilors approved the receipt of the Tahlequah Public Works Authority and City Light and Water Auditor’s report from Arledge & Associates.
Police Chief Nate King requested the approval of logistics for the Walk a Mile event, slated for July 11, from 7 to 8 p.m. in a different location due to Movies in the Park being the same evening.
“Typically it’s down at Norris Park and Main Street is the route, but the park is taken that day, so Help In Crisis has chosen another route,” said King. “I don’t believe it will require any barricades this year. I think we’re going to provide police escort in front of and behind all of the walkers so they can stay safe.”
The route will start at Help In Crisis Office on College Avenue, stay north on College Avenue, turn onto Morgan Street, then onto Main Street, continue to Keetoowah Street, and back around to the Help In Crisis office.
The board went into executive session to discuss the hiring of a director of Planning and Development. Ward 2 Councilor Dower Combs made the motion to hire Taylor Tannehill, with a salary of $58,000 a year.
Tannehill worked as Wagoner’s city planner and is the stepson of former city administrator Kevin Smith.
What’s next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is July 6 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
