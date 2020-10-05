Task force officials informed the public during an Oct. Tahlequah City Council meeting that Cherokee County has now gone from the orange category to the red category of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ward 1 Tahlequah City Councilor Bree Long said the Crisis Task Force Team continues to meet the first and third Monday of each month.
"From the health perspective, we continue to see widespread community transmission. However, both health systems have resources and capacity that are needed," Long said. "The need to wear a mask is still extremely important, especially as we enter the traditional beginning of flu season."
Long said the team discussed the fact that Cherokee and surrounding counties have transitioned to the red category, and that should be reflected on the state website. Long said that means positive cases for the county are increasing.
"The Cherokee County Health Department is reporting 1,177 positive cases to date and eight fatalities for Cherokee County as of this morning from their Facebook page. They also offered a drive-thru flu shot clinic today," Long said.
The courthouse house will remained closed for the remainder of the week due to multiple cases of COVID-19.
Ward 4 City Councilor Trae Ratliff, head of the Economic Recovery Task Force team, said members were informed of a lower number cases for the first time in months.
For the first time in a few months, we actually reported a lower number -- I won't say a downward trend and I wont say things are getting better," Ratliff said. "I'll just say for the first time, the numbers that got reported to us - which was 144 in the city and 200 in the county - was actually down from the previous week."
Ratliff said Cherokee Nation's results weren't showing the same, and there is clearly widespread transmission.
Mayor Sue Catron and Human Resource Director M'Lynn Pape recognized the city of Tahlequah's first Employee of Month as Debra Coyote.
"Debra has been an employee with the city of Tahlequah for two years. She's committed to her job, as it shows in the care she takes to keep Tahlequah beautiful," said Administration Coordinator Heather Torrento. "Ms. Coyote is responsible for all flower beds in the Parks and Recreation centers and works with the Nasturtium Garden Club on bumpouts on Muskogee Avenue."
What's next
A follow-up article on Monday night's meeting will run in Wednesday's e-edition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.