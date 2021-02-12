Economy Recovery Task Force officials discussed vaccines during a Thursday, Feb. 11 meeting.
Ward 4 City Councilor Trae Ratliff said Tammy Schmidt said the churches are thinking about how they can help roll out vaccines more smoothly.
"To get correct information out to the public [they] would like to show support in a faithful way and [they] want to help," said Ratliff. "[They] asked how they could help get that information out."
Ratliff said the ERTF was open to suggestions and that each church could look into local organizations and gather information so they could put a list together.
Darell Christopher said the biggest challenge they are facing has been getting relevant information to the public.
"[He] added there are a lot of people under mental stress because of COVID-19, and that's something that needs to be addressed," said Ratliff. "[I] suggested creating a physical and digital handout with healthier provider information on it."
Cherokee Nation Chief of Staff Todd Enlow said 17,000 vaccines have been given at some of the CN clinics, and the tribe will open up the availability at more clinics this week.
"CN sends out robocalls from patient information, but people who are eligible can call in to schedule. Eligibility now includes those over 55 years of age, first responders, teachers, Native Americans, or who has underlying conditions," said Ratliff.
Mayor Sue Catron advised they were notified that people can register with Walmart pharmacy to get a vaccine.
Ratliff asked about the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine. Northeastern State University President Dr. Steve Turner said that's awaiting FDA approval.
"Enlow said that if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine gets approved, he thinks it will be a game changer, and a lot more people will be getting the vaccine," said Ratliff.
As of Friday, Feb. 12, the state had 22,461 active COVID-19 cases, with Cherokee County reporting 368 of those cases. Tahlequah has had a total of 242 active cases, with 38 deaths. As of Feb. 12, Cherokee Nation Health Services has 14,598 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.