Economy Recovery Task Force officials discussed vaccines during a Thursday, Feb. 25 meeting.
Ward 4 City Councilor Trae Ratliff said ERTF is encouraging people to wear masks, even after they’ve received the vaccine. The citywide mask mandate is slated to expire at the end of March.
From a health perspective, the state has given 477,397 of the first dose of vaccines, and has allocated 492,625.
Tahlequah Sports League officials say games will kickoff in April.
Tahlequah Main Street Association Director Jamie Hale said the Red Fern Festive has been rescheduled for Sept. 10-11, and there are no events until May.
ERTF will start meeting on the last Thursday of each month, unless there is another spike, or something happens that warrants a meeting. The next meeting is March 25.
As of Friday, Feb. 26, the state had 13,336 active COVID-19 cases, with Cherokee County reporting 249 of those cases. Tahlequah has had a total of 185 currently active cases, with 41 deaths.
As of Feb. 26, Cherokee Nation Health Services had 14,818 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
