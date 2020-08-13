The local Economic Recovery Task Force discussed the city's new face covering ordinance and complaints associated with it during a Thursday, Aug. 13 meeting.
As of Thursday, Cherokee County has logged 470 cases of COVID-19, two deaths and 323 recoveries. Three hundred and forty-two cases are from Tahlequah.
Trae Ratliff, Ward 4 city councilor and head of the task force team, said the committee met Thursday morning via Zoom, but he was unable to attend.
Northeastern State University President Dr. Steve Turner told the committee that numbers in cases are beginning to drop as students have moved back onto campus.
Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons reported there was some pushback from businesses regarding the face covering ordinance. Hammons said business owners were upset at first, but now, they are getting complaints about people not following the ordinance.
Mayor Sue Catron said Police Chief Nate King is responding to calls involving businesses not following the ordinance.
King said he plans to meet with local businesses against which he’s taken complaints about employees not wearing masks.
Two individuals contacted the Daily Press Wednesday and Thursday with concerns about a particular day care center where employees are consistently unmasked. One of the individuals said he knew of a couple of at least two cases of COVID-19 that originated at the day care in question.
Cherokee Nation Chief of Staff Todd Enlow reported there are nine ICU beds available as of Thursday morning with Cherokee Nation Health Services. Enlow also said Oklahoma City officials are reporting they are critically low on personal protective equipment (PPE).
As of Aug. 13, CNHS has 1,019 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the 14-county jurisdiction. Not all of those are Cherokee citizens.
What's next
The Crisis Task Force team will meet Monday, Aug. 17. It is one of two teams formed to deal with the pandemic
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.